Windsor-Essex could see some light snow and chilly, but seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada says it will be overcast on Tuesday with a high of 0 Celsius. There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Wind chill near -9C. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of -2C.

“It is chilly, the winds reinforcing the polar vortex,” said CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “We have a storm to the southeastern plank of the US, it remains stateside, but there are implications with respect to the residuals as this system moves north and east along the Atlantic coast.”

As for Wednesday, the forecast is cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 4C and a low of 0C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.

The average high for this time of year is -0.9 C and the average low is -8C.