Chance of flurries Friday in London area, before sunny weekend forecast
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says the London area could see some flurries or rain on Friday, but will get mostly sunshine for the rest of the weekend.
The forecast is calling for cloudy skies on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind west 30 km/hr gusting to 50. High 2C. UV index 1 or low.
On Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low -9C. Wind chill -7C this evening and -12C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days.
- Saturday - Clearing. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 3C. Wind chill -14C in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate. Night: Clear. Low -6C.
- Sunday - Sunny. High 4C. Night: Clear. Low -4C.
- Monday - Cloudy. High 3C. Night: Cloudy periods. Low -3C.
- Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 6C. Night: Cloudy. Low 1C.
