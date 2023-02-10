Chance of flurries Friday in Windsor-Essex, before sunny weekend forecast

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex could see some flurries or rain on Friday, but will get mostly sunshine for the rest of the weekend.

The forecast says it will be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Friday. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries Friday evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low -7C. Wind chill -9C overnight.

Here's the forecast over the next several days: