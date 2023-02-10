iHeartRadio

Chance of flurries Friday in Windsor-Essex, before sunny weekend forecast


Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex could see some flurries or rain on Friday, but will get mostly sunshine for the rest of the weekend.

The forecast says it will be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Friday. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries Friday evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low -7C. Wind chill -9C overnight.

Here's the forecast over the next several days:

  • Saturday - Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 5C. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate. Night Clear. Low -4C.
  • Sunday - High 6C. Clear. Low -2C.
  • Monday - Clearing. High 5C. Night: Clear. Low -1C.
  • Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 7C. Night: Cloudy. Low 3C.
