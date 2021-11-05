Chance of flurries in Ottawa on Friday, expect a slightly warmer weekend

There could be some flurries in the capital this morning but it is expected to be slightly warmer this weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with a wind chill of -7 C. Things will warm up slightly in the afternoon with a high of 6 C. The forecast overnight low is -1 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 9 C.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C.