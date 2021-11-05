iHeartRadio

Chance of flurries in Ottawa on Friday, expect a slightly warmer weekend

A betoqued individual runs along Wellington Street in Ottawa April 22, 2020. The daytime temperature reached a high of just three degrees. (Dylan Dyson / CTV News Ottawa)

There could be some flurries in the capital this morning but it is expected to be slightly warmer this weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with a wind chill of -7 C. Things will warm up slightly in the afternoon with a high of 6 C. The forecast overnight low is -1 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 9 C.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C.

