Chance of flurries in Ottawa on Friday, expect a slightly warmer weekend
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There could be some flurries in the capital this morning but it is expected to be slightly warmer this weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with a wind chill of -7 C. Things will warm up slightly in the afternoon with a high of 6 C. The forecast overnight low is -1 C.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 9 C.
On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.
-
City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complexEight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fireA grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. known for its appearances in "Corner Gas" burned to the ground early on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 'now a preventable disease,' B.C.'s top doctor saysB.C.'s top doctor is calling COVID-19 "a preventable disease," citing effectiveness of vaccines as the reason.
-
Winnipeg needs $29 million to develop, maintain land for future cemetery needs: reportAccording to a city report over the next 24 years, Winnipeg needs to develop roughly 12 acres of land for future demand at city cemeteries.