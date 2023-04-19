Chance of flurries in Ottawa on Wednesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Just days after Ottawa experienced a bout with summer-like weather in April, things are crashing back to reality.
Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday. It's possible the flurries could switch to rain around noon. The high on Wednesday is 7 C.
The low overnight will dip to -3 C, but things are expected to warm up on Thursday. The forecast calls for a mainly sunny day and a high of 13 C.
Friday will be even warmer with a high of 20 C. But the weather will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
The rainy weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with showers in the foreacst for both Saturday and Sunday.
