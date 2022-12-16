Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor-Essex could see some snow flurries heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada says Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near 1C.

As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3C. Wind chill -9C overnight.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days: