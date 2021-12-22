Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex forecast, but green Christmas predicted

Windsor-Essex may get a few flurries Wednesday, but it’s looking like a green Christmas heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northwest gusting to 50km/h. Temperature falling to -4c this morning then rising to a high of -2C.

Wednesday night there will be a few clouds with wind becoming light early evening and a low -6C.

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning Thursday, then a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. High 1C.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low 1C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High 7C.

Clearing on Saturday, Christmas Day, with a high of 8C.

The average temperature this time of year is 0.8C and the average low is -5.8C.