Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Sunday

Windsor-Essex residents can expect a chilly Sunday with a chance of flurries.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries near noon.

The wind is moving northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The forecaster calls for a high of -1C with a wind chill near -10C.

In the evening, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of -10C and a wind chill of -8C cooling down to -15C overnight.

Monday is expected to be similar with increased cloudiness and wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning.

The forecast calls for a high of 1C and a wind chill of -15C in the morning.

At night, the clouds are supposed to clear and temperatures will drop to -9C.

The average high this time of year is 8.9C and the average low is -0.5C.