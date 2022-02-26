Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.

The forecaster says the region is supposed to reach a high of -1C, but a wind chill of -12C in the morning.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Sunday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries and a high 0C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high -3C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high 3C.

Wednesday, flurries or rain showers with a high 4C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -2C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 0C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 2C and the average low is -5.7C.