Chance of rain and flurries with above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex weather

Windsor-Essex can expect a mild December day, but there’s still a chance of rain or flurries.

Environment Canada says Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 early this morning.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 11 Celsius, with temperatures falling to zero Monday afternoon.

The forecast says it will be partly cloudy tonight, with a 40 percent chance of flurries Monday evening and after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low -8C. Wind chill -7C this evening and -12C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -4C. Wind chill near -12C. UV index 1 or low. Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -8C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -2C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C. Thursday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 1C.

Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9C.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.

The average temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -3C.