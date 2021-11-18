Chance of rain or flurries as temperatures fall in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of flurries for the Windsor area as temperatures drop.

The forecaster says a few rain showers will be ending early Thursday morning, then it will be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to 0C in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

As for tonight, it’s expected to be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening then partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -1C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light early in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7. Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 2. Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4.

The average temperature this time of year is 7.9C and the average low is 0.7C.