Chance of rain or snow in the forecast

Cooler temperatures and periods of rain or snow are on the way for the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is 9 C with Windsor-Essex expected to reach 16 C on Friday before cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend and into next week.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late this morning. High 16.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.