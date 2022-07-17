Chance of rain to start the new work week in Ottawa

There is a chance of rain in the forecast for the start of the new work week, after a hot and humid Sunday in Ottawa.

The temperature hit 29.3 C on Sunday afternoon, the second straight day temperatures topped 29 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 18 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers later in the morning and in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 30 C.

The outlook for Wednesday is a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C. Rain is in the forecast for Thursday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

BEACHES

You can cool off at city of Ottawa beaches today.

Ottawa Public Health says it's safe to go swimming at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island East Bay and River Beaches.

Westboro Beach is closed this summer due to construction.