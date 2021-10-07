Chance of showers and above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada says there might be more rain on the way for the Windsor area, but the temperatures will be above seasonal.
The forecast is cloudy on Thursday, with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High of 23 Celsius.
It’s also expected to be cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and showers beginning overnight. Low 17.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the Thanksgiving long weekend:
- On Friday, showers with risk of a thunderstorm. High 21.Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.
- On Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
- Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 23. Sunday night, cloudy periods. Low 13.
- Monday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
