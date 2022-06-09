Chance of showers and cooler temperatures for Windsor-Essex

Temperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side Thursday compared to the average high for this time of year.

According to Environment Canada, the average high is 24.6 degrees Celsius and the low is 13.8 degrees Celsius — with the high for today expected to be 20 and the low 9.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.