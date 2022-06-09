Chance of showers and cooler temperatures for Windsor-Essex
Temperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side Thursday compared to the average high for this time of year.
According to Environment Canada, the average high is 24.6 degrees Celsius and the low is 13.8 degrees Celsius — with the high for today expected to be 20 and the low 9.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.
Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Alberta Health Services' CEO to speak on fatal dog attack in CalgaryThe head of Alberta Health Services will be sharing more details on the EMS response to a fatal dog attack in Calgary earlier this week.
-
Man charged after Saskatoon police seize shotgun, machete from homeA 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing firearms-related charges, Saskatoon police say.
-
Sorry note left on overdue library book returned to Vancouver branch 51 years laterAn overdue library book has been returned to a Vancouver branch, decades after it had been checked out.
-
'Brought down to my knees': Restaurateur slams changes to New Brunswick immigrationBathurst is quickly becoming the epicentre of Canada's restaurant industry labour shortage after the province paused a popular immigration stream used by businesses to attract workers to the area.
-
'Edmonton has begun to listen': Kenney claims victory after Sohi delivers 31-page safety planAlberta's premier took a shot at Edmonton City Council Thursday after the province received the "public safety plan" that it demanded.
-
Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizationsNova Scotia is reporting a rise in deaths and hospitalizations, and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
-
'Best decision I’ve ever made': Volunteers celebrate impact of Boardwalk vaccination clinicStaff and volunteers from the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo hugged each other and caught up at a celebration on Thursday morning, as the clinic prepares to shut down on Sunday.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in KitchenerWaterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.