Chance of showers and cooler temps in London region


Rain and cooler temperatures are back in the forecast for the London region.

Showers and winds gusting up to 50 km/h are expected Wednesday before sunshine makes its way back to the region on Thursday.

Wednesday: Showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 16.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low plus 5

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Friday: Clearing. High 12.

Saturday: Sunny. High 16.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 13.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 14. 

12