Chance of showers and seasonal temperatures in London, Ont. forecast
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is calling for a seasonal summer day in Windsor-Essex.
The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Otherwise sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 27 C. UV index 8 or very high.
As for Thursday night, it will be clear with a wind northwest 20 km/hr becoming light late in the evening. Low 11C.
Here’s the weekend forecast:
- Friday: Sunny. High 24. UV index 8 or very high. Night: clear. Low 7.
- Saturday: Sunny. High 26. Night: cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.
- Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21. Night: cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.
The average high in the region this time of year is 25.7C and the average low is 14.3C.
