Chance of showers and thunderstorms to end work week, as tornado clean-up continues in south end

Much less active weather is forecasted for Friday, after a tornado touched down Thursday night in Ottawa’s south end, damaging properties and trees in Riverside South and Findley Creek.

There are still chances of rain and thunderstorms Friday.

According to Environment Canada, the end of the work week will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 24 C, but with the humidex it feel like 29.

Saturday, will be mainly cloudy and a high of 24 C, but with the humidex feeling like 28.

The forecast for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 26 C.

The rain will return on Monday with a high of 23 C.