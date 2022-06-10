Chance of showers expected most of the weekend in Windsor-Essex

Showers are expected to move through Windsor-Essex through the weekend.

Temperatures will be about average with consistent sunshine making its way back into the forecast mid next week.

Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 14.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Showers. High 22.

Monday: Clearing. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.