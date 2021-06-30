Chance of showers in humid Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says the humidex will reach 34 Celsius and there’s a chance of rain on Wednesday.
The forecaster says it will be mainly cloudy Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
As for Wednesday night, it’s expected to be mainly cloudy, with a low of 18 C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
- Friday..sunny. High 24.
- Saturday..sunny. High 26.
- Sunday..sunny. High 29.
- Monday..sunny. High 31.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.