Chance of showers in humid Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says the humidex will reach 34 Celsius and there’s a chance of rain on Wednesday.

The forecaster says it will be mainly cloudy Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

As for Wednesday night, it’s expected to be mainly cloudy, with a low of 18 C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days: