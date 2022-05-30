Chance of showers in the morning, then get ready for some heat
Mostly cloudy skies to start of the work week in the capital, but the heat will roll in later in the afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, there is a possibility of rain Monday morning. The temperature will climb to 30 C, with humidex it will feel like 33.
Overnight it will be partly cloudy and a low of 18 C.
The heat remains on Tuesday, with sun then a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 27 C, but with humidex feeling like 32.
June arrives on Wednesday with showers and a high of 24 C.
