Chance of showers in the region Tuesday
Temperatures will be feeling much more seasonal for the next couple of days in Windsor-Essex with slightly less humidity as well.
Tuesday: Becoming cloudy this morning. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15.
Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26.
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
