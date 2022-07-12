Chance of showers in the region Tuesday

Temperatures will be feeling much more seasonal for the next couple of days in Windsor-Essex with slightly less humidity as well.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy this morning. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.