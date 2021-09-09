Chance of showers in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says rain might be on the way for Windsor-Essex.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud Thursday morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 22 Celsius.

It’s expected to be partly cloudy Thursday night, 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a low of 9 C.

On Friday, the forecast is mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon and a high of 24 C. Clear overnight with a low of 14.

On Saturday, it’s expected to be sunny with a high of 27 C. Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 17 C.