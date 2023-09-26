Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is in store for another cloudy day with a chance of showers Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect a few showers ending in the morning then clouds to cover the area.

Some wind becoming southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h early in the morning.

The high is expected to reach 20C Tuesday, which is average for this time of year.

More clouds in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning.

Temperatures will drop for a low of 15C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: