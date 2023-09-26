Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex is in store for another cloudy day with a chance of showers Tuesday.
According to Environment Canada, the region can expect a few showers ending in the morning then clouds to cover the area.
Some wind becoming southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h early in the morning.
The high is expected to reach 20C Tuesday, which is average for this time of year.
More clouds in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning.
Temperatures will drop for a low of 15C.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Wednesday: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, low of 14C
- Thursday: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 20C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13C
- Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 13C
- Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 25C. At night, clear with a low of 12C