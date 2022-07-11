Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex early this week
There are showers in the forecast for the early part of the week in Windsor-Essex.
Temperatures will remain warm with humidex values in the low 30s.
Monday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 21.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: Sunny. High 29.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.
