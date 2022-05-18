Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says there’s a chance of showers on Wednesday and temperatures will be slightly below average.

The forecast calls for increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early this afternoon. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/hr late this afternoon. High 18C. UV index 5 or moderate.

As for Wednesday night, there could be a few showers ending late in the evening, then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind east 20 km/hr becoming light early this evening. Low 13C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25C. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high. Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30C. Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17C.

Saturday..rain. High 22C. Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 13C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers. High 17C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 21C and the average low is 9.7C.