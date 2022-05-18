Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says there’s a chance of showers on Wednesday and temperatures will be slightly below average.
The forecast calls for increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early this afternoon. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/hr late this afternoon. High 18C. UV index 5 or moderate.
As for Wednesday night, there could be a few showers ending late in the evening, then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind east 20 km/hr becoming light early this evening. Low 13C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25C. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high. Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19C.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30C. Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17C.
- Saturday..rain. High 22C. Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 13C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers. High 17C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7C.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10C.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19C.
The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 21C and the average low is 9.7C.