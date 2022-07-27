Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex on Wednedsay
Environment Canada shows Windsor-Essex in much more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.
The average high for this time of year is 28 C and the low is 17.7 C.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 17.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29.
Sunday: Sunny. High 32.
Monday: Sunny. High 32.
