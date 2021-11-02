Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex weather
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 8 Celsius. UV index 2 or low.
As for tonight, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low -1.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:
- Wednesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 3.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.
The average temperature this time of year is 11.5C and the average low is 3.3C.
