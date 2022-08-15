Chance of showers possible throughout the week for London, Ont.

There's a slight chance of showers to kick off the work week in London, Ont.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 27 with a humidex of 29. Clearing in the evening. Low 15.

Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 27.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.