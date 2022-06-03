Chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Friday

There will be a mix of sun and cloud early in the day, but we could see a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. Today’s forecast high is 24 C, but it will feel more like 26 degrees with the humidex.

Today’s UV index will be 8, or very high. Temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C. Skies will clear in the evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.

On Sunday – sunshine and a high of 22 C.