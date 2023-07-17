Chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Monday
It will be a muggy start to the work week in the capital and wildfire smoke is set to drift back over the city on Monday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud to start the day. The high will be 27 C, but the humidex will make it feel morel like 32.
There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and this evening.
Wildfire smoke is set to return to the capital this afternoon. Ottawa’s Air Quality Health Index (AQI) is set to reach 4, or moderate risk, on Monday. The forecast calls for an AQI of 5, or moderate risk, on Tuesday.
Monday’s overnight low will be 17 C.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.
Tomorrow’s high will be 27 C, and the humidex will make it feel more like 32.
Expect cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening. The overnight low will be 15 C.
On Wednesday – sunny skies and a high of 27 C.
