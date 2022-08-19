Chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm on Friday in Ottawa

It will be a hot summer day in the capital and humid weather is on the way for the weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 29 C, but it will feel more like 32 degrees with the humidex. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and evening, and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall to 17 C.

It will be a sticky day tomorrow – expect sunny skies and a high of 31 C, but the humidity will make it feel more like 36 degrees.

A few clouds will roll in Saturday evening and things will cool down with an overnight low of 16 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.