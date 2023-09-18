Chance of showers, risk of thunderstorms in London, Ont.
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Lononders are in store for a mainly cloudy start to the week Monday with a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms.
According to Environment Canada, the day will be mostly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms.
The forecaster says there will also be winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon.
The high for the day is expected to reach 20C, which is the average for this time of year.
The evening is expected to be mostly cloudy with another 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6C.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 20C. At night, clear and a low of 9C.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 13C.
- Thursday: Sunny, high of 25C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 11C.
- Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 23C. At night, Cloudy periods and a low of 12C.
