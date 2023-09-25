Chance of showers this week for London, Ont. region
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The London region is in store for a potentially rainy week ahead starting Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
According to Environment Canada, Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Wind becoming east at 20 km/h may have gusts up to 40 in the morning, according to the forecaster.
The high for the day is expected to reach 21C, which is a touch higher than the 19C average for this time of year.
The evening is expected to stay mostly cloudy and another 30 per cent chance of rain with a few showers beginning near midnight.
The low is expected to fall to 15C.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of shows with a high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a low of 14C
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, low of 13C.
- Thursday: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C
- Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high 20C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 12C
