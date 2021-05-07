Chance of thunderstorms in rainy Windsor forecast

Environment Canada says to expect some cooler, rainy weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.

The weather forecast shows there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. A few showers beginning late Friday afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

“You’re up for another round of showers through the afternoon. An area of low pressure sweeps across southwestern Ontario and it looks like it will be a light rain event,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “Some scattered thunderstorms are possible.”

In the evening, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.

On Saturday, the forecast is mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 14 C. Saturday night - cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

As for Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Cloudy periods in the evening with a low of 4 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 18.7 C and the average low is 7.4 C.