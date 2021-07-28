iHeartRadio

Chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says more thunderstorms could be rolling through the Windsor area.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Wednesday. Fog patches becoming hazy in the morning. High 30 C. Humidex 36 C.

As for Wednesday night, a few clouds are expected. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Hazy. Low 20 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:

  • Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.
  • Thursday night..clear. Low 14 C.
  • Friday..sunny. High 24 C.
  • Friday night..clear. Low 13 C.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.
