Chance to speak with astronaut in outer space has students in Wiikwemkoong 'over the moon'

When it comes to out-of-this-world experiences, it doesn't get much better than what the class at Wiikwemkoong Pontiac School recently experienced.

Students in Natalie Parrington's Grade 7 class were able to connect with Mark Pathy, a Canadian philanthropist/space tourist who's aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

"There was a big application process back in the fall and then there were challenges set up throughout the year that the class had to accomplish," said Parrington.

"We did all the challenges so we had the experience of being able to do a Q&A with Mark Pathy."

Parrington said as an educator, it doesn't get much better than being able to connect with the first commercial flight to the ISS.

"It was incredible and inspiring to be able to provide this ... way in this sort of remote feeling community we were live with the ISS, so it was quite inspiring," she said.

One-by-one, students got to ask a question to Pathy about his experience while he answered, weightless, in space.

Questions included 'do you cook?' and 'what if you run out of food?'

Students had been learning about the mission and outer space in the lead-up to the event.

Pathy is part of the four-person Axiom crew that arrived at the ISS on April 9 aboard the first all-private charter flight.

To participate, students built structures to examine how things like gravity work in outer space. They also looked at how heat energy plays a critical role in things like global warming.

The opportunity was possible thanks to a partnership between the school and the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS).

Parrington wore a NASA shirt and celebrated the moment with her class by handing out Mars bars.

"Everybody was very nervous," she said.

"There was a lot of buildup to it and making sure the connections were happening and those kinds of things, so everyone was a little bit shocked."

Students told CTV News the experience has made their Grade 7 academic year memorable.

"I asked him how you will feel when you get back to Earth," said Patrick King-Shawana, also wearing a NASA shirt.

"My question was can you cook in space? No, because it would start a fire and they would have to go outside," said Malikiah Nebenionquit.

For students like Connor Hill, it's certainly given him something to think about when it comes to outer space. He's not ruling out a career as an astronaut but confesses he may not have the millions of dollars to get there the same way this crew did.

"It's definitely interesting in space because zero gravity and everything … and the fact that you just can't go back to Earth immediately -- it's going to take a really long time," Hill said.

One of the best parts about the experience for Parrington is being able to give students a front row seat as the world is on the cusp of something new. She's hoping it'll inspire some.

"The whole process was inspiring," Parrington said. "What an educational advantage these students had in being able to participate in this."