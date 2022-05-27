'Change, change, change': Kitchener woman reflects on her 50-year career in retail

A Kitchener retail employee is celebrating a golden anniversary.

Doris Medeiros has been working at Walmart for 50 years, joining the company in 1972 when it was still under the name Woolco.

"It was in 1994 that Walmart bought us and kept all the people," Medeiros said. "So we were very happy that we were just able to continue."

Over the years she has worked in several different departments, including lingerie, jewelry and pets.

"We had fish, birds, mice, gerbils. So it was like a real pet store. We don’t have that anymore," she said. "Change, change, change."

That wasn’t the only change she went through.

Medeiros said she remembers having to handwrite everything, and when computers were considered a rare "mystery box."

"The computers were a big change," she said. "This would have been maybe about 1996. [My manager at the time] said 'I’m going to bring an old computer from home and I’m going to teach you people how to make some charts and how to track things, so then it’ll work faster for you.' And we’re thinking: 'Oh yeah, okay, he’s going to bring a computer.'"

Mederios said she never thought when she walked into the store 50 years ago that she would still be working there today.

"It just sort of evolved and the time goes so fast," she said. "And as long as there’s change that keeps your interest, then you just keep going."

She is now a personnel manager, where she trains and hires the next generation of workers.

Denise Laurette, an assistant manager, said Medeiros hired her 24 years ago.

"I came in as just temporary season help, was just a contract. I wasn’t thinking I was going to be staying. And now I’m an assistant manager," Laurette said. "[Doris] is the go-between, the glue that keeps everything together."

A celebration to mark her five decades of service was held last week.

Julie Mantle, the store manager, said Medeiros is instrumental to the store.

"We’re a family here, and she’s really the head of the family in this store. For us, it was really important to recognize all of her dedication."

Medeiros said while customers can be more demanding these days, she still comes to work with a smile on her face and doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.