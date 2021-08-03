Change finally coming to Calgary's weather forecast

Let's start with a round of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The good: we had some showers overnight and into this morning.

The bad: it really, really wasn't enough:

Calgary is hovering between one and two millimetres, with the west end of the city likely scoping toward three millimetres. It's a nice start for August, but we need a significant period of rainfall, up to 10-15 mm, to help alleviate conditions.

That isn't coming today.

The ugly: increases in moisture amplify the effect of scent particles. Therefore, smoke may smell worse today wherever you are.

On the bright side, it does nothing to enhance the actually effect of the smoke itself.

You know – let's add another one.

The optimistic: showers are on the way.

The high-pressure ridge and accompanying Omega Block (I talked about it in this article) have begun to destabilize. While heat will linger – and even strengthen – over the next several days, the Gulf of Alaska low will finally make landfall, dropping temperatures and shifting the jet south of us for a reprieve.

Until then, however, Calgary will likely return to a heat warning.

Part of that destabilization develops today as thundershowers, which may capitalize on the moist environment left behind by those light showers. Calgary could be an active participant. Risk for a severe storm is marginal, at best.

Your five-day:

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, hazy, isolated afternoon storm risk

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: another shot at storms, low 15 C

Wednesday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, low 15 C

Thursday

Building cloud to isolated shower potential

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: showers, low 14 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, afternoon showers

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: showers, low 16 C

Saturday

Some cloud

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 15 C

The pic of the day is courtesy of Ron, who says "the entire horizon glowed fiery red."

