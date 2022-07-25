Change of venue ordered in case of man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
The case against Nathaniel Veltman, the man accused in the deaths of a Muslim family, will be heard in a different municipality outside of London, Ont.
The ruling was made Monday by Justice Renee Pomerance after submissions were made earlier by both the Crown and Veltman’s defence lawyers.
The now 21-year-old Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck as they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed.
The lone survivor, a young boy, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.
A ban on publication was placed on reasons for the change of venue.
The decision on where the trial will be moved to should be forthcoming in the next several weeks from Justice Bruce Thomas.
A change of venue is made to ensure that there is a fair and impartial jury pool.
Veltman is due back in court on Sept. 12 for pre-trial motions. However, the trial in this case is expected to be held in Sept. 2023.
— With files from The Canadian Press
