Change to unlimited crowds too late for summer fairs and festivals

There will be a PNE Fair this August in Vancouver, but it won’t look like previous years.

PNE president Shelley Frost said buildings normally used for the fair were rented out for the summer, after Dr. Bonnie Henry indicated in early May that large outdoor events would likely not be possible this summer.

“On May 3rd when it was made loud and clear to us that we would not be able to have any kind of large scale outdoor event this summer, we basically turned off our planning,” said Frost.

“A lot of our footprint, whether it’s the forum, the garden auditorium, the coliseum, places we would have exhibits and shows, are all tied up now under contract with other organizations that are using that space. So we will be able to use some of the outdoor space, but that is a fraction of the space,” said Frost.

That means the fair in August will be much smaller than normal, even without crowd size limits that will be lifted under Step 3 of B.C.’s reopening plan.

“We are going to have food available, we will have some entertainment available, we will have some live music. But we will definitely have a scaled-back size and scope, and welcoming a lot fewer guests than what we had hoped,” said Frost.

The change to unlimited guests at fairs and festivals also comes too late to revive the Celebration of Light fireworks and the Vancouver Pride Parade.

“Obviously we wish we would have known this a lot sooner,” said Andrea Arnot with the Pride Society. “With the planning process that it takes too put on a giant parade and close off the whole West End and downtown, it takes us a whole year to put those plans in place. So we are going to go ahead with our hybrid season.”

While large festivals aren’t likely this summer, Paul Runnals with Brand Live Group expects there will be live music at smaller venues in Vancouver.

“I have already had some conversations with colleagues in the music spaces saying let’s get some shows on the calendar, let’s figure out what we can do. Maybe we can get an eight or 10 show season put together for Malkin Bowl,” said Runnals.

For organizations that already have events in the summer calendar, the increase to 50 per cent capacity at indoor venues is a huge boost.

“I think this is really great news for the Arts Club and for the arts sector. Fifty per cent capacity means we are back,” said Peter Cathiewhite with the Arts Club Theatre Society which has two shows planned for July and August.

“The ability to have more people at those venues will really impact the feel inside the theatre, impact the financial result for the company, and impact getting back together again,” he said.

The B.C. Lions are also thrilled to have an increased capacity for its season, which begins in late August.

“50 per cent of the lower bowl I think is around 12,500,” said Lions president Rick LaLacheur. “Very exciting to get going, it’s been a long time since we played a football game in B.C. Place.”

Frost is also thrilled to see restrictions lifted on live entertainment. “I’m elated that we are out of the toughest part and look to the future again. I disappointed that the timing is what it is, and we aren’t able to do what we’d love to do this summer,” she said.

The PNE will announce plans for its scaled back fair, including how and when to buy date-specific tickets, on Wednesday morning.