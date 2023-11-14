Changes approved for London high-rise development

The city's planning committee approved four more storeys for a residential development behind Richmond Row — despite the developer having no timeline for when the project would break ground.

“We have not gotten into detailed design development at this stage to be at the point that we could project out the overall timeline,” said a consultant at the meeting. “I think obviously with staff support and council support, it will energize the process from the client's perspective.”

Farhi developments had its proposal for 200 Albert St. amended from 12-storeys to 16-storeys.

Officials said it will add 68 more units to the building.

Several councillors praised the changes which would convert a temporary parking lot into housing.

The planning committee chair said developers should start construction on multiple recently approved projects soon.