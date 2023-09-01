Changes are coming to Metrolinx. Here's what you need to know

More than three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Metrolinx will remove many of the items put in place to limit the spread of the virus, including plastic dividers, decals and hand sanitizer dispensers.

The decision, shared with CP24 by email, has been made in consultation with the Metrolinx health and safety team and in accordance with public health guidance. The barriers were first installed in June of 2020.

Customers will notice the changes over the next several weeks as Metrolinx teams work to remove the barriers and dispensers.

The change follows Metrolinx’s announcement on Friday morning that the agency will be increasing GO service starting this month. Beginning Sept. 5, Barrie and Stouffville Line customers will see increased midday service, and post-secondary students will be able to enjoy new routes to major colleges and universities across the GTA.

A full list of upcoming service changes is available on the GO Transit website.

����GO service changes start September 2

✅Increased weekday #GOTrain service on the Barrie and Stouffville lines

✅Changes to some rail service on the Lakeshore West and East lines

✅Increased and adjusted service on some #GOBus routes

��Details: https://t.co/1Xh1bn5VIc pic.twitter.com/8Y1nufCEmx