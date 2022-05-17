Changes are coming to summer parking in these Simcoe County towns

The towns of Oro-Medonte and Innisfil are preparing for another busy beach season, with a focus on parking for residents and out-of-towners.

Oro-Medonte's mayor said residents could park without paying.

"Each residential unit is entitled to two free of charge, and they can buy an extra one for $25," said Mayor Harry Hughes.

And this year, the town is trying something new with a windshield sticker rather than a paper display hanging from the rearview mirror.

Non-residents have several parking options, including a year-long pass for $140, plus options for a six-month permit or a weekend pass.

Hughes said the town hired around 20 additional bylaw officers this year to check passes.

Fines can be upwards of $40.

"If you look around and see the facilities, all the fees that we collect go back into the park," the mayor explained.

In Innisfil, regulations have eased since earlier in the pandemic.

"Last summer, our parking lot was gated, and there were attendants right at the gate admitting residents only. This year, the gates will be up, and all are welcome to come," said Nicole Bowman, Innisfil Director of Operations.

Parking rates for visitors are $10 an hour with a $50 maximum.

Each resident household can get two free parking passes and a third if needed. The town said permits from 2020 will still be valid.

"Our boat launch facilities are also open this summer. Our visitors can launch for $25, and of course, for our residents it's free of charge," Bowman said.

Innisfil Beach Park has a designated parking lot for residents only, but if residents want an alternative parking location, "our 9th and 10th line beaches are also available," said Bowman.

Fines for not displaying a parking pass are steeper in Innisfil and can be upwards of $150.