Changes come to N.S. volunteer firefighter tax credit

Volunteer firefighters in Nova Scotia who responded to at least 20 per cent of emergency calls in 2021 will be eligible for a $500 refundable tax credit, a news release from the province reads.

“The pandemic has made it challenging to maintain regular schedules, but that has not altered the ongoing commitment of volunteer firefighters and search and rescue teams to keep Nova Scotians safe,” said Allan MacMaster, minister of finance and treasury board.

The Nova Scotia government is also amending regulations to the Volunteer Firefighters and Ground Search and Rescue Tax Credit to waive the requirement for volunteer firefighters to attend 20 per cent of meetings and training sessions in person.

“We want to ensure volunteer firefighters are still able to qualify for this tax credit that recognizes their dedication to helping protect their communities,” said MacMaster.

The requirement did not apply to ground search and rescue workers, who will continue to be eligible for the credit as usual, the province said.

There is an estimated 7,400 volunteers in the province who take advantage of the tax credit each year. They will be able to claim this $500 tax credit on their 2021 return.