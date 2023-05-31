Changes coming to BC Ferries route between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo

Changes are coming to ferry routes between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo starting next month in an attempt to ensure smoother sailing over the busy summer season.

In a move meant to help reduce traffic chaos and lengthy lineups at Horseshoe Bay this summer, BC Ferries will be relocating one if of its vessels.

From June 25 to Sept, 4, one ferry that usually sails on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route will be added to the fleet that runs between Tsawwassen and Duke Point.

BC Ferries said in a statement that the decision would allow for more space to safely and efficiently handle traffic.

"It's approximately 14 sailings per week; two round trips a day will be added," said spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

Two boats will continue to provide service between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, but BC Ferries is recommending passengers book in advance for that route.

Starting July 5, in an attempt to encourage customers to use the Tsawwassen – Duke Point route, BC Ferries will offer fares starting at $39 for a standard vehicle and driver.

"In addition, reservation space is being increased, making the Tsawwassen – Duke Point route the better way to travel to Nanaimo," wrote BC Ferries.

"Promotions for overheight vehicles as well as a 33 per cent discount for commercial vehicles at select times will also be offered on this route."

Marian Hof has been a BC Ferries customer for several decades and travels between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay multiple times a year.

She says she will not be venturing out to Tsawwassen for her next trip because it takes an additional 40 minutes.

"For anybody who lives on this side of the Lion's Gate Bridge, it's just so much easier to come here," said Hof, sitting on a bench outside of the Horseshoe Bay terminal.

BC Ferries says if sailings are sold out between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, it recommends travel between Tsawwassen and Duke Point to reduce the chances of sailing waits.

#BCFNews

We're making changes on #MetroVancouver - #Nanaimo routes this summer to reduce traffic challenges at #HorseshoeBay and provide more departure times and savings for customers travelling between #Tsawwassen - #DukePoint @CityofNanaimo



Learn more: https://t.co/Bhn0lPbLhO pic.twitter.com/gE9H9F8gyr