Changes could be coming to Kitchener's leaf collection program

A combination of seasons litters some streets in Waterloo Region, as fallen and uncollected leaves sit alongside roadways covered in snow.

City of Waterloo Director of Transportation Services, Bob Henderson explained how the weather can cause a delay in leaf collection.

"We've run into a little bit of adverse weather that has set our program back by a couple of days," said Henderson.

Each municipality runs their own leaf collection program, with many neighbourhoods seeing curb-side bag-less collection continue this week.

Henderson says the minor delay shouldn’t impact their overall schedule. “We are still aiming to complete the program by the end of November,” he said.

The City of Kitchener said they also continue to pick up curbside leaf piles on schedule.

But after more than 800 residents shared opinions through a recent Kitchener Engage survey, some changes may be coming to their leaf collection program.

“There's a lot of passion behind the program,” City of Kitchener Director of Operations, Roads & Traffic, Roslyn Lusk, explained while referring to resident feedback.

Lusk went on to say: “Many people [are] pro for the program, and many people are wondering if there are some changes that should be made.”

Half of the survey respondents said they were satisfied with the service

Another major piece of feedback was that many people expressed confusion over the name "leaf collection program,” unsure if it refers to bagged or unbagged leaves.

Seventy per cent of respondents admitted raking leaves from their entire property and adding it to the curbside pile.

The City of Kitchener says the program is only meant for leaves from trees on city-owned boulevards.

Survey results also asked for expanded accessibility. Right now, not every neighbourhood is included in the program.

The survey findings will be officially presented to Kitchener’s new city council in 2023, which will then decide if the program should be altered.

“We have not yet identified what those options will be, but there will be a lot of options,” Lusk explained.

Going on to say the recent snowy weather may impact their ability to pick up every single leaf, “we may not be able to use our street sweepers to clean up after our heavy equipment.”

Although, Lusk did explain that city crews are doing everything they can to keep roads as safe and as clean as possible.

Back in Waterloo, Henderson says his crews have switched to using loaders to pick up snow-filled leaves.

“[Typically] we use leaf collection vacuums, but they are dependant on leaves being dry, so if they are covered by snow, it makes those operations difficult,” Henderson added.

If you live in a neighbourhood which is still waiting for leaves to be picked up, the deadline for most to be curbside is bright and early.

In Kitchener that is 7 a.m., and the last day for curbside leaf pick up in red “hot spots” is November 28th.

Each municipality, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo, run their own individual leaf collection programs.

The option to bag leaves and drop them off at different locations is still available.