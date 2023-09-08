Changes could be coming to Winnipeg's short-term rental regulations
Changes could be coming to Winnipeg’s short-term rental regulations after city council voted to bring in new rules earlier this year.
A new report before the city’s property and development committee is recommending amendments to the city’s zoning bylaws. These changes would establish a framework for regulating short-term rentals, including establishing them as a land use under certain zoning districts.
Under the new amendments, bed and breakfasts would be included under the designation. These businesses are currently categorized as home-based businesses.
The report also states that short-term rentals will be licensed and enforced through the community safety business licensing bylaw.
The amendments would also limit stays at short-term rentals to no more than 30 continuous nights, and cap the number of rentals one person or corporation can own.
The report will be discussed at a meeting of the property and development committee next week.
A full copy of the report can be found online.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rallyWith frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearanceA memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.