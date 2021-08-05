Changes this year to 'Welcome to Timmins Night' will allow it to happen in-person

Organizers of the annual 'Welcome to Timmins Night' have found a way to host the event in-person this year. For 26 years, it was held in the McIntyre Curling Club and last year it was a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Porcupine Health Unit's approval, the Welcome to Timmins Night committee said its event will take place earlier than usual and in the open air in downtown Timmins.

“There’ll be hand sanitizer everywhere and it’s up to people at some point to also observe their own physical safety and physical distancing, but we will have markers out to help people be safe," said Cindy Campbell, executive director for Downtown Timmins.

The information session will showcase approximately 40 booths representing a wide range of organizations and services. It's scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6-8 p.m.

Kirkland Lake Gold, a mining company, is pitching in for prizes.

“A lot of our employees live in Timmins and it’s important that we support initiatives in the communities where our people live and work," said Stephanie LaBelle, communications manager for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Organizers are inviting all new and long-time residents to attend the free session. Timmins Transit and Timmins police are just a couple of the groups that will be represented.

"So if they have any questions regarding their safety or what they can do or what they cannot do in the community, they can have a chat with them," said Shashanka Rangi, the coordinator of the Timmins Local Immigration Partnership with the Timmins and District Multicultural Centre.

"And post-secondary students and school boards will be here, too, so for families who move to Timmins, if they have any questions regarding enrolling their kids in the schools, they can have a chat about it, too."

Those who work with people who've immigrated to Timmins said in the past 18 months, dozens of new families from outside the country have made Timmins home.

“We have 90 people that currently have gone through the (Rural Northern Immigration Program), so that’s 90 people that have moved here and with their families, so that doesn’t include the numbers of the family (members)," said Noella Rinaldo, director of community economic development with the Timmins Economic Development Corporation.

A recent survey conducted by the Timmins and District Multicultural Centre found newcomers are feeling safe living in the city and overall said Timmins is a welcoming community.