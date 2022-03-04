Changes to COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a reminder about upcoming changes to COVID-19 vaccine booking.

With the upcoming scheduled changes to the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday, the COVID-19 vaccine booking assistance line (226-773-2200) will no longer be in service as of Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

The phone line, operated by staff from the City of Windsor, Windsor Regional Hospital, and the health unit was introduced for those facing barriers in booking through the online system and has been operational since the beginning of the vaccination effort.

As walk-ins are now accepted during all hours of operation, online appointment bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations will also be removed from the WEVAX.ca online booking site this weekend.

New hours of operation have also been introduced for the Devonshire Mall Mass Vaccination Clinic. The site will be closing this Saturday, March 5 to Monday, March 7 and will be reopening on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, the site will be operating a student catch-up immunization clinic to administer vaccinations under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA). Further information on eligibility and appointments for this service can be found on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s website (wechu.org).

The COVID-19 vaccine can also be accessed at upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics and through a participating pharmacy, or healthcare provider office.